Mike Shildt on Harrison Bader’s defense: ‘He really covers ground quickly’
Video Details
Mike Shildt on Matt Carpenter's unbelievable stretch: "People ask, 'Is this a surprise for you?' Not really, for me personally. He's always looking to evolve. That's a special trait. Just happy to see he's getting the fruits of his labor."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices