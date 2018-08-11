José Martínez on Cardinals’ offense: ‘Everybody’s picking each other up’
José Martínez on the St. Louis Cardinals' surging offense: "We're setting the tone early in the game. ... Everybody's picking each other up. It's going to be more good baseball coming."
