WATCH: Yadi and Carp each slug solo homers in lopsided victory
Video Details
Yadier Molina opens the game with a solo-home run in the first. Later Matt Carpenter breaks the tie with a solo shot, his 31st of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices