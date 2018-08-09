Shildt on Carp’s hot streak: ‘Glad he’s on our club’
Mike Shildt says Matt Carpenter's hot streak is a testament to the type of player he is: "He's clearly swinging the bat well, seeing the ball well... He's an elite player, talented player."
