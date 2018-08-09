Carp on Cards’ recent play: ‘Guys are coming to the ballpark expecting to win’
Video Details
Matt Carpenter says the Cardinals increased drive has shown each game: "Oh no question about it... Guys are coming to the ballpark expecting to win... It's fun to come to the ballpark everyday."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices