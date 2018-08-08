DeJong on Shildt’s aggressiveness: ‘He brings that energy everyday’
Video Details
Paul DeJong on the Cardinals' new manager: "Mike Shildt is doing a great job as a manager. He's really opening up the communication lines, he's wanting us to play aggressive."
