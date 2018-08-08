Paul DeJong: ‘Really huge for our club’ to have Matt Carpenter hit 30 homers

Paul DeJong says he made an adjustment to his swing before homering in Tuesday's win over the Marlins: "I thought my hands were starting a little high and I was struggling to get to some pitches, so I just moved them down a little bit. ... I was just trying to feel the bat a little bit more today, and the results show."

