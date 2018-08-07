Bud Norris on Mike Shildt: ‘Everybody felt really comfortable with him already’
Bud Norris on Mike Shildt: "He's been great. Everybody felt really comfortable with him already, because he was our bench coach. ... He's come around and he's communicated with the guys and you see it, you know he cares."
