Luke Weaver: ‘Everything felt great’ in start against Marlins
Luke Weaver after the St. Louis Cardinals' loss to the Miami Marlins: "We battled as a team at the plate. Some bad breaks with those balls not getting in the seats on good swings, but what can you do?"
