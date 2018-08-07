Mike Shildt on Marcell Ozuna’s return to Miami: ‘It’s good to see he was received warmly’

Video Details

Mike Shildt on Jedd Gyorko and Harrison Bader's near-homers: "We take those swings every night and we're going to feel pretty good about it. It's on the berm in St. Louis, but we're not in St. Louis."

More Videos »