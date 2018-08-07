Mike Shildt on Marcell Ozuna’s return to Miami: ‘It’s good to see he was received warmly’
Video Details
Mike Shildt on Jedd Gyorko and Harrison Bader's near-homers: "We take those swings every night and we're going to feel pretty good about it. It's on the berm in St. Louis, but we're not in St. Louis."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices