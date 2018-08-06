Tom O’Toole says 100th PGA Championship will be an event unlike any other
Former USGA president Tom O'Toole says the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club will be an event unlike any other: "The magnitude of this production that the St. Louis people and surrounds will see over the next several days is unlike anything they've experienced."
