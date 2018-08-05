Carp on leading NL in homers: ‘I’m really not trying to hit home runs at all’
Matt Carpenter leads the NL with 29 homers, but he says he's not even trying to them. He has three in the last three games.
- All right, Jim. Thanks.
Matt Carpenter, another series win. The first time this year you guys have won three straight series in a row. Seems really on a roll right now.
- Man, yeah, for sure. And against some really good teams-- Cubs, Pirates, and Rockies, all teams we're chasing, all teams that are in it. Man, we're just playing baseball right now, putting pressure on the defense, a lot of base runners, having great at-bats top to bottom. Pitches been great. Bullpen's been great. It's been a fun little run.
- Everybody talks about the salsa. You get another home run-- career high now in home runs. But can you just kind of analyze, if you will, what's going through with you on offense right now?
- You know, I just got a really good approach at the plate right now that I'm sticking to every time I go out there. You know, I'm really trying to-- I'm really not trying to hit home runs at all. I mean, they're coming like on their own. Just really trying to go out there and have good at-bats, get good swings on the ball, try to hit the ball hard. And things are happening for me.
- How about Jack Flaherty today?
- Unbelievable. Today we needed a big game out of him. A chance to win the series against-- a huge series, one that we needed to win. Jack came out, threw the ball great, set the tone early, and really-- really proud of the way he threw the ball.
- Matt, thanks. Go enjoy it.
- Thank you, [INAUDIBLE].
- All right.
