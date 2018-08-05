Hudson says Norris, Mayers have been helpful in transition to bullpen
Dakota Hudson is getting more comfortable coming out of the bullpen: "Every time I'm out there, every time I warm up, I feel like it's getting smoother for me. A lot of the older guys have kind of helped me out in getting in a routine."
