Kolten Wong: Return to lineup was ‘definitely a confidence booster for me’
Video Details
Kolten Wong after going 3 for 5 with an RBI in his return to the lineup: "I expected my timing to be a little bit more off than it was. It was just a good day for me all around."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices