Mike Shildt on how the Cardinals ended up with an empty bench in the eighth inning

Video Details

Mike Shildt on the sequence of events that led to him emptying his bench in the eighth inning: "I looked down, started writing it in, looked up and see (an injured Dexter Fowler) coming towards us. At that point, it's official. Clearly you do something different if you know a little bit sooner."

More Videos »