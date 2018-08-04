John Mozeliak on Dexter Fowler: ‘Obviously he’s going to miss some time’
Video Details
John Mozeliak announced following the Cardinals' Friday night loss to the Pirates that Dexter Fowler is headed to the DL with a slight fracture in his left foot.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices