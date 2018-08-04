Harrison Bader says Cardinals are ‘just going to keep playing our game’
Video Details
Harrison Bader on dealing with outside noise during trade-deadline season: "The biggest thing for me this year was worrying about things you can control, not letting things you can't control creep into your mind. ... I think the trade deadline was just another example of that."
