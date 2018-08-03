Girsch: ‘We’re looking at lots of different things’ from managerial candidates
Video Details
Michael Girsch on how the St. Louis Cardinals are evaluating Mike Shildt's managerial performance: "It's more than wins and losses. It's about the processes he puts in place, how he handles the players, how he works with his coaching staff -- all those things have been great so far."
