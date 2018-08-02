Shildt: ‘I’ve never seen a lack of confidence in Harrison Bader’
Mike Shildt's aggressiveness once again proved to work out when Harrison Bader swiped second base in the ninth inning, eventually leading to the winning run in the walk-off.
