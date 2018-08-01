Tyler O’Neill on his eventful journey to St. Louis: ‘It’s been a long day’

Tyler O'Neill on the Tommy Pham trade and the opportunity it created for him: "It kind of cleared the way for me to play whatever role they want me to play. If it's splitting time with Bader, that's totally fine with me. I want my chance and I'm just going to try and run with it."

