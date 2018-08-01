Mike Shildt on Jack Flaherty: ‘I love the way he competes’
Video Details
Mike Shildt on Matt Carpenter's milestone: "He just passed a Hall of Famer with his 22nd career leadoff home run — that's quite an accomplishment and speaks volumes for Matt and his talent and what he's been able to do and why he hits leadoff. Hats off to him."
