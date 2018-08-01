Larry Walker on playing in front of a ‘sea of red’ at Busch Stadium
Though Larry Walker had a no-trade clause in 2004, he jumped at the chance to join the St. Louis Cardinals: “Coming here for some 14, 15 years as a visitor, it was really a no-brainer. They said ‘You’re going to St. Louis,’ and it didn’t take me but a couple minutes to say yes."
