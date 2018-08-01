Mike Girsch on the Cardinals’ trade deadline activity
Video Details
Mike Girsch on the trade that sent Tommy Pham to the Rays: "Tommy's had a great career with the Cardinals. He was a lot of fun to watch. His intensity is probably unmatched. ... But there comes a time that you have to make opportunities for a guy like Tyler O'Neill."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices