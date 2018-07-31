Shildt on Ozuna after walk-off: ‘You’re just seeing good at bats’
Shildt has been impressed with Ozuna's recent offensive surge: "It's going in a really good direction. ... You're seeing good at-bats. ... He's a talented young man."
