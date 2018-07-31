Ozuna dodges cooler bath that gets Jim Hayes after walk-off home run.
It might have been Marcell Ozuna's first career walk-off home run, but he knew the cooler dump was coming, and Jim Hayes gets the ice treatment instead.
