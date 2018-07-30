Hudson’s plans for first strikeout ball: ‘Going to put it in my son’s room’
Dakota Hudson looks to keep his first MLB strikeout ball with the family: "We're looking to get a house soon. I'm going to put it in my son's room, and hopefully that's something he can have."
