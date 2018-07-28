WATCH: DeJong, Molina come up with big hits in Cardinals’ win over Cubs
Video Details
- Anthony Rizzo
- Chicago Cubs
- Dexter Fowler
- FOX Sports Midwest
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Paul DeJong
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yadier Molina
-
Paul DeJong had an RBI triple, Yadier Molina had a momentous double and Dexter Fowler threw out former teammate Anthony Rizzo at second base in the Cardinals' win over the Cubs on Friday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices