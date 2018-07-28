Luke Weaver says Friday’s start was ‘a good outing to build off of’
Video Details
Luke Weaver when asked if his biggest accomplishment of the night was staying out of the walk column: "I would say so. ... Just getting back in the zone, filling it up, making them earn to get on base — that was big for sure."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices