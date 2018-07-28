John Mozeliak explains Cardinals’ bullpen overhaul
John Mozeliak expects the St. Louis Cardinals to be active prior to the trade deadline: "The next few days should be fun to watch. ... Certainly going to take a lot of calls, make a lot of calls and see how we can really have a little bit of a facelift with this roster and continue to improve it."
