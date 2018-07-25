Gomber: Allowing game-tying homer was ‘a sour way to end’ his strong outing
Video Details
Austin Gomber took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning but couldn't hold onto it -- or the lead -- much longer.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices