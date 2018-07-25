Shildt gets no explanation on fire alarm delay: ‘Pretty odd timing’
Mike Shildt says he hasn't gotten an explanation on why fire alarms went off before the 7th inning as Austin Gomber was throwing a no-hitter: "They have to look into it as far as an explanation goes. ... Pretty odd timing."
