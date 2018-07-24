Daniel Poncedeleon: ‘I 100 percent understand’ being pulled after seven innings
Video Details
Daniel Poncedeleon on being pulled after seven no-hit innings: "First of all, I'm a liability at the plate. I struck out twice looking. It's a one-run game. We needed the AB. I 100 percent understand."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices