Shildt on pulling Poncedeleon during no-hitter: ‘I think he understood the decision’
Video Details
Mike Shildt on Daniel Poncedeleon throwing seven no-hit innings in his debut: "I don't know if words can describe that. ... That's what's magical about this game and special about this game. ... Great job, and I wish it ended better for him."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices