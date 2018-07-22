Mikolas after Cardinals’ loss to Cubs: ‘This one’s on me’
Video Details
Miles Mikolas on his whirlwind day in D.C.: "They ended up getting ahold of my agent, who got ahold of the hotel, so I woke up to the hotel banging on my door telling me my wife was in labor. ... It was a bit of a rush in the morning."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices