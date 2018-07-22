[WHOOSHING] - All right, Dex, we are five games in now that Mike Shildt has taken over. This has been a series full of great baseball games this weekend. But what is your take on how this team has responded to a new voice so far this second half?

- It's been awesome. It's been awesome. It's refreshing. You know, coming in here after the first half and feel like we're playing playoff baseball right now.

ERICA WESTON: What do you think has been the biggest difference as far as the product on the field?

- I think everybody's just relaxed, you know. I think it's about everybody just going out and taking a deep breath and looking at the opportunity you have in front of you and trying to take advantage of it.

ERICA WESTON: As far as your product on the field is concerned, we saw you with the grand slam against the White Sox. As far as your progress, do you find yourself more comfortable in the box right now?

- Getting there, getting there. It's a work in progress. At the end of the day, trying to go out and take it at bat by at bat and like you said, try to feel a little bit more comfortable each and every time.

ERICA WESTON: What's the next step as far as getting to that next level of comfort?

- Reps, reps-- I think that's key. You know, it's starting to come along. I'm seeing the ball better and all that. So it's coming soon, hopefully.

ERICA WESTON: It was a big split in the double header yesterday. What would taking this series against Chicago mean, especially considering you've got another series against them next weekend?

- Yeah, it's awesome. Any time you're playing a first place team in your division, you're trying to make up as many games as you can. And you know, if you come out on top, that's definitely a plus.

ERICA WESTON: All right, thanks for the time, Dex.

- Thank you.

- All right, guys.