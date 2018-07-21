- Mike, we spoke, pre-game, about those double-digit run games often leading to some minimal offensive production the next day. But just the two hits today, not being able to cash in with guys on base. And then, of course, the four-run seventh inning.

- Right. You know, two hits. Clearly, you want a lot more, and you want more production. It was a tougher day to hit. It's somewhat of a maybe more of a traditional Wrigley kind of day with some of that wind. No excuse.

I actually liked our plan, you know? And we executed, for the most part. Just couldn't get the hits to string them across to do any damage. You know, early in the game, we chased a little bit.

One thing I was pleased about is, as the game went, we actually got back to a plan that we thought about before the game. And you know, we swung in the zone, and that's really all you can ask with this thing. The difference between getting yourself out and them getting you out, you know?

And like I said, a few at-bats, you know, we got ourselves out. But for the most part, we made them earn it. And that's all you can do in this game. You know, DeJong crushed that ball to left.

You know, Schwarber was going back. I thought that was a courtesy look. Then he caught it, and I was like, whoa. OK. Different day. And then, you know, Carp hit that ball into right-center. Not a good swing. So if could've been a three-run home or a different game.

So it's a different taste to a two-hit game, and I get that. They're bullpen did a really nice job, you know, bringing it in. They made a lot of tough pitches and executed. But I think it was more about, you know, we just weren't able to push through.

REPORTER: Did it feel like the momentum in this game shifted in the fifth inning there? The double play that DeJong hits them to, and then how quickly they ambushed you?

- It was. That was good point, Jan. I mean, you know, we go out and we've got the bases loaded. Back to the point I was making about, you know, we didn't have a ball in play, and we had the bases loaded, one out. And Paul [INAUDIBLE] the count to 2 and 0 and, you know, he puts a good swing on a good-- on a pitch he can do some damage on.

Hits it hard and Chatwood makes a play, gets a double play. And we go back out, and a couple of softer hits. And then the ball is down the line with Baez. And you know, big swing. You know, big swing. So you know, we go to the bullpen and get Mayers in the game.

Does a great job of holding it right there. Gives up the sack fly, but gives it the fifth, gives it the sixth. And you know, we scratch back in and get a run with Yairo getting the pinch hit. And you know, Yadi with the sack fly. So we're a 3-2 game and, you know-- good baseball game. You know, it really was, all the way across. And it was about execution and a few breaks. Didn't go our way.

REPORTER: Mike, what does into going to Mayers there to face Schwarber? Is strike out a big part of that?

- Yeah, a combination of things, you know? Luke did a nice job. He gave us a good start. You know, he got out of some-- could have been a longer first inning, and made some pitches, and then settled in and made some pitches. And you know, the one thing we've noticed about-- you know, he gets to a certain point, we kind of feel like it might be the time to go get him.

And our inherited runner rate, Mike's one of the better guys of coming in with runners on base. And at that point, it's not about a match up, necessarily. You know, I like Mike's stuff against Schwarber or anybody in their lineup. So he came in. Schwarber took a good at-bat with a sack fly. But went through the-- you know, got his sixth [INAUDIBLE] after that.

REPORTER: Aside from Baez, every spot in their lineup today was a lefty, a switch hitter, or a pitcher. Does that make it harder late in the game-- when maybe your lefties aren't having as much success recently as you'd like them to have-- to work those matchups later in the game?

- Yeah. It's more about our strengths, at some point, with how we look to match up. And clearly, you want to have matchups and they make sense. And when they're there, we'll take them. And if they're not, then we adapt to what we have, based on our strength and based on what the score tells us.