WATCH: Matt Carpenter homers for a fifth straight game
Video Details
Matt Carpenter went deep for a fifth straight game -- and the seventh time over that span -- in the Cardinals' 7-2 loss to the Cubs on Saturday afternoon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices