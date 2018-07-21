REPORTER: Four innings from you today. It seemed like battling with that strike zone early on today.

- Yeah. I felt like I made a lot of good pitches. Once it leaves my hand, it's out of my control. And it is what it is. You know, I felt like I competed pretty well, and like I said, out of my control and I can't do anything about that.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] ambush for those three singles. Did it feel like-- I guess, first of all, a momentum shift? You guys, unable to score in the top half of that inning, and then the way they--

- Maybe so. You know, I think they played with a lot of momentum, and they're pretty good at that. And it could have been. You know, it could have been anything. But I-- you know, a little bit too far up to Hayward there. He kind of jammed himself. And you know, weak contact, whatever. And I felt like I made good pitches [INAUDIBLE]. And just kind of started to unravel there a little bit.

I feel like I was still making some good pitches, but all day, I think there was a couple-- two hard-hit balls. The rest of them were just, you know, missing barrels, and finding holes. So it's one of those days that's frustrating, and you just go out there and give it everything you got.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] to get the one start? Was there something you wanted to get out of that start? I mean, did it allow you to work through some things, or was it more just to keep the arm fresh?

- Just to be on schedule. The two games before that, I liked the way I was throwing it. Throwing a lot of strikes, and throwing-- breaking stuff well. And that start went well, and I was able to get some strikeouts and throw in the zone a lot. And just to stay on the course.

And I felt like everything mechanical and everything I was doing today was right there. Just, you know, once that ball leaves, I can't do anything about it.

REPORTER: How'd you feel, strength-wise coming off that shorter minor league start, and then also the All-Star break? Do you feel a little rejuvenated at all?

- Yeah. Just to have a smaller pitch count, I think 50, 55. Everything felt really good today. You know, there's a lot of battling going on, and not trying to second guess myself, knowing that I feel like I'm making good quality pitches. And they're taking some good ones and whatnot. But you know, you just got to keep battling out there and hope for the best.