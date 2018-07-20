Shildt on Carp’s blistering bat: ‘Just a joy to watch’
Video Details
Mike Shildt said Matt Carpenter, who already had three homers, was a pro about being removed in the sixth inning: "It's a chance to get him out of the game (with) a doubleheader tomorrow."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices