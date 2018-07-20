DAN MCLAUGHLIN: And there's a drive. Deep right. How far will this one go? Off the scoreboard in right. 1-nothing Cardinals. Home run number 21.

2-2. And Carpenter with another drive, right center. Good bye. The man is on fire, his second home run of the day.

And Carpenter hits it out to left field. Schwarber going back, it's over his head. One hop, off the ivy. Carpenter a pair of doubles and now-- or rather, a pair of homers and now a double.

Here's the 1-2. And Carpenter drives it again out to right. And that ball is down, one hops off the ivy. Pham racing to the plate. And Carpenter is four for four.

TIM MCCARVER: Oh, just missed it.

DAN MCLAUGHLIN: And it's a fly ball into the corner in right. Carries back, back, back, and it's gone! It's a home run for Carpenter.