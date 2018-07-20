Cards’ Shildt, Pham have same rare eye disease
Video Details
Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt and outfielder Tommy Pham have worked together for years, and get this: They both have the same rare eye disease. "I can empathize with Tommy more than most."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices