Flaherty after his solid start was cut short by two rain delays
Jack Flaherty threw five innings of two-hit baseball before his start ended by a rain delay: "Anytime you go out you just try to put the team in a position to win. If it gets cut short by a rain delay, all I can do is have these guys' backs."
