Bader on Flaherty: ‘To see him kind of take over at this level is awesome’
Video Details
Harrison Bader offers nothing but praise for Jack Flaherty: "You know every time he goes out there you know exactly what you're getting."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices