Gyorko on extra base hit: ‘I am never thinking triple off that’
Jedd Gyorko couldn't believe he legged out a triple on a line drive to right field: "I am never thinking triple off that. It just happened to work out to get in that corner and bounce around a little bit. It gave me time to get three."
