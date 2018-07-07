Matheny on Cardinals’ offense: ‘You’re not going to be able to score 11 every night’
Mike Matheny was not too concerned with the St. Louis Cardinals offense tonight after Thursday's high-scoring game: "I thought we did a nice job making some things happen, putting some pressure on, but you're not going to be able to score 11 every night."
