Flaherty on three-run homer: ‘It wasn’t the best slider I’ve thrown all night’
Video Details
Jack Flaherty made one too many mistakes and the Cardinals offense couldn't pick him up in a 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices