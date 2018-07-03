Matheny on Norris using bullpen cart: ‘I didn’t expect he’d be one’
Mike Matheny was caught off guard by Norris's decision to use Arizona's bullpen cart: "I looked up and caught the tail end of it, I didn't expect he'd be one."
