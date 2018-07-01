José Martínez on maintaining positive mentality: ‘Everyday is a step in the right direction’
Video Details
Martínez is optimistic that the Cardinals will turn around even after a tough series against the Braves: "We got a long time still left in the season, we're going to be fine."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices