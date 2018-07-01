Matheny on Cardinals loss to Braves: ‘There wasn’t a lack of life’
The Cardinals were swept by the Braves despite rallying in the seventh inning. Mike Matheny says the Cardinals need to make adjustments: "We ran into a hot team, ran into good pitching and we made some mistakes we got to fix."
