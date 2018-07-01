Pham on breaking hitless streak: ‘I’m just glad I finally helped the team today’
Tommy Pham snapped a 0-31 hitless streak with a single and a homer, but says he has more work to do: "You don't want to be a consistent out in the lineup like I've been, you want to help the team out."
